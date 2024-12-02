Spitfires' Spellacy Named to USA Hockey Preliminary Roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Windsor, ON - In a highly anticipated announcement this afternoon, Windsor Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy was named to the United States National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Spellacy, 18, currently sits at 16 points (6g, 10a) through 24 games this season. The Westlake, Ohio native was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round, 72nd overall.

Spellacy's selection to the camp marks another milestone in his young career. He is among the 28 players invited to compete for a spot on the final roster, which will represent USA in Ottawa, Ontario later this month. This year's selection camp will run from December 16-17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, MI. Spellacy will join a talented group of players, including ten members from the gold medal-winning 2024 U.S. National Junior Team.

On the international stage, Spellacy competed for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he earned a bronze medal.

The final U.S. roster is expected to be announced by Dec. 24. Team USA has medaled in seven of the last nine IIHF World Junior Championships, including earning gold in the 2024 event.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship promises to be an exciting tournament. Fans can check out the schedule and camp rosters by visiting IIHF Hockey.

