67's Captain Luca Pinelli Named to Hockey Canada's World Junior Selection Camp

December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa 67's captain Luca Pinelli has been invited to Hockey Canada's 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Selection Camp, the organization announced today.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect is one of 16 OHL players named to the 32-man camp roster, looking to earn a spot with Team Canada. The tournament begins on Boxing Day inside The Arena at TD Place, and at Canadian Tire Centre.

Canada's hopefuls will take on the U Sports All-Stars on December 12 and 13 inside The Arena at TD Place before the final roster is named, and the team will face Switzerland in pre-tournament action on December 19 and Sweden on December 21, before heading to Canadian Tire Centre for the duration of the tournament.

Pinelli, 19, was drafted 28th overall by Ottawa in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He currently leads the Barber Poles in goals and points, with 17 and 31 respectively. While suiting up for the 67's the past three seasons, the Stoney Creek native has scored 108 goals, 104 assists and 212 points in 217 games played. He was drafted 114th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract on April 23 of that year.

