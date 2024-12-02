Kitchener Rangers Spend a Day at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region

December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - On Thursday, November 28th, the Kitchener Rangers were invited to The Food Bank of Waterloo to participate in the sorting of non-perishable food items for those in need this holiday season! The team was able to sort a total of 1,920 lbs of food, which provides about 1,600 essential meals for neighbours in Waterloo region struggling to make ends meet.

Local hunger continues to be a complex challenge facing our community. The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is entirely community supported and your donations of time, food and funds make it possible for our Community Food Assistance Network to provide more than 5 million meals each year.  These meals are also a link to resources and services necessary to move lives forward - Meghan Waldbillig

A special thank you to Meghan Waldbillig, Engagement Coordinator, for giving us the opportunity to volunteer, Camila Taborda, Social Media and Digital Marketing Specialist, for capturing content from the day, and all the amazing volunteers at The Food Bank that dedicate their time to making a difference in people's lives.

You can follow along with The Food Bank of Waterloo by following their accounts @FoodBankWatReg and use the hashtag #FeedWR.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.