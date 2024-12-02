Calum Ritchie Gets World Junior Camp Invite

December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals would like to congratulate Calum Ritchie on being invited to the Hockey Canada World Junior U20 camp.

Since returning to the Gens from the Colorado Avalanche Ritchie has been on a tear picking up 33 points in 15 games including seven goals and 26 assists.

Ritchie joins a long list of Generals that have been invited to the camp, such as John Tavares, Anothy Cirelli, and Jack Studnicka.

Selection camp begins on December 10th and the tournament itself gets underway on Boxing Day.

