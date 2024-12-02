67's Host Teddy Bear Toss Game December 8th

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are gearing up for their much-anticipated annual Teddy Bear Toss Game against the Barrie Colts on Sunday, December 8th at 2:00pm inside The Arena at TD Place.

One of junior hockey's greatest traditions encourages fans to bring a little extra joy to children in need by tossing new, unwrapped teddy bears onto the ice following Ottawa's first goal of the game. The bears will then be collected and distributed to priority communities, with some going to CTV's Toy Mountain, and others directly to local community organizations.

In partnership with The Brick, the 67's are again offering Brickley Bears, featuring the special Teddy Bear Toss jerseys that the team will wear during the game, for sale at the arena on gameday. Proceeds from the sale of the bears will go towards the Children's Miracle Network, and purchase enters fans into a draw to win a free TV.

Additionally, the OSEG Foundation Youth Advisory Council is hosting a Toy Drive leading up to the event, collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys at all 67's home games through December 8th. Fans can bring their gift to the donation bin stationed at Section 20.

