Spitfires Fall to Soo in Overtime 3-2 in Game 3

March 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, ON. - The Spitfires travelled to the Soo on Sunday ahead of Game 3 vs the Greyhounds in the Soo. The Spitfires had a 2-0 lead heading up north and were looking t make it 3 in a row. Unfortunately, the Spitfires had a few injuries in the last game and a few more regulars were out of the lineup. Max Brocklehurst and Alec Stewart were called up from Lasalle. On Monday, it was a different scoreline as the past few games as the Soo were able to come out on top in overtime 3-2.

In the first period, the Soo dictated the pace as they had the home crowd behind them. They outshot the Spitfires 7-6 in the first frame. A common theme has been the Spitfires goal-scoring in bunches. Just 8:28 into the period, the Spitfires struck first as Woodall's point shot found a way into the net. A few seconds later, Davis was sprung on a breakaway and he was held up and appeared to score but after a review it was waved off for a kick. The Spitfires did have a powerplay as the Soo was called for a hold but could not convert on the man advantage.

In the second period, it would be the same story but thee Soo would get on the board as Cloutier answered for the Greyhounds. The Spitfires would get another powerplay opportunity but fail to convert. Both teams had 10 shots in the period and we were tied 1-1 heading into the third period.

In the third period, it was a back and forth battle as the next goal would be a big one. Exactly 5 minutes into the frame, the Soo would score on a powerplay goal giving them a 2-1 lead. They decided to play the trap which would work for 14 minutes and 40 seconds. With just 20 seconds left and the net empty, the Spitfires would tie the game as Greentree potted his 4th of the playoffs. And we were off to overtime.

In the overtime frame, the Soo would score 7:31 in by defenceman Carlisle and take their first win of the series by a score of 3-2.

The Spitfires lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday April 2nd at 7:07pm at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

With the loss, the Spitfires will host game 5 on Friday April 4th at 7:05pm at the WFCU Centre. Tickets are available here.

