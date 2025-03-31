Overage Forward Pano Fimis Named COGECO OHL Player of the Week

March 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - It has been quite the final season for Erie Otters' forward Pano Fimis, and now he has been recognized for a fantastic start to the playoffs.

The overage forward was named the COGECO OHL Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after his big two games in Saginaw to kick off the Otters' playoff run (pres. by Rebich Investments). In the two games Fimis played in Saginaw, he collected eight points (5G+3A) including a hat trick as a part of a six-point night in the Otters' 9-5 win.

Fimis is coming off of a season where he led the Otters with 86 points (32G+54A), also breaking the Ontario Hockey League's single-season faceoff wins record. Last season, number 98 led the Otters in points in the postseason and he has been able to continue his success in the "second season".

The Otters congratulate Pano on this achievement and are excited for his continued success throughout the postseason.

