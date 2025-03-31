Firebirds Weekly Roundup, Playoff Edition, March 24-30

FLINT - The Firebirds launched their postseason bid this week with a pair of road games versus the Kitchener Rangers. Flint's regular-season record against the Rangers was 1-1-0-2. Game 1 of the OHL Playoffs was Friday evening at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Game 2 was played Sunday afternoon, also at The Aud.

On Friday, Matthew Wang scored the lone goal of the opening frame to give the Birds an early 1-0 lead. The Rangers would light the lamp twice in the second period before Matthew Mania tied it up at two, extending his point steak from the end of the regular season to six games (1 G, 7 A). Nathan Aspinall buried one in period three, but regulation ended with the game tied, 3-3. Just like three of the four meetings between these clubs in the regular season, extra time was needed to settle the affair. Just beyond five minutes into the first overtime frame, sophomore center Luca Romano sealed the 4-3 overtime victory for the Blue Shirts. Aspinall led the offense for Flint with two points (1 G, 1 A) in the contest. Nathan Day finished with 29 saves on 33 shots. On special teams, the Firebirds were scoreless on three power-play chances and the penalty kill finished one-for-two.

Game 2 on Sunday was anything but a tightly contested affair as fans were accustomed to between these teams. Kitchener scored twice in under a minute just past the midway point of the opening frame. On his 19th birthday, Aspinall scored his second of the postseason to pull Flint within one, but that was all the offense the Firebirds could muster. The Rangers would add four more en route to a commanding 6-1 win. The physical affair included a total of ten 10-minute misconducts, a game misconduct, and a total of 42 minutes assessed via 21 minor penalties. Special teams stayed active, with the Birds going scoreless on seven power plays and the Blue Shirts scoring twice on six chances with the man advantage. Day made 37 saves during a busy afternoon between the pipes.

The Firebirds were outshot 76-51 across the two-game span this week. They won 60 of 124 faceoffs, trailing only slightly in draws this week. The penalty kill was successful on five of eight chances (62.5%). Flint finished the week scoreless on ten power play opportunities.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall tops the stats for the Birds through two postseason games with a pair of goals and an assist for three points. Five players are tied with one playoff point each, including goals from Wang and Mania and helpers from Josh Colosimo, Jimmy Lombardi, and Kaden Pitre. Despite a pair of losses, defenseman Blake Smith leads the squad with a +2 ranking, which is second-best among rearguards from teams currently trailing in their playoff series.

COMING UP

The series now shifts to Flint for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday, with puck drop both nights set for 7:00 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Friday in Kitchener, also slated for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Game 6 is scheduled back home at the Dort Financial Center with a 4:00 p.m. matinee start. As always, fans can follow the action from Kitchener on Friday on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

