Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

March 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season, going 2-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .944 save percentage.

Helping Brantford take a 2-0 series lead over North Bay in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs, Leenders made 51 saves last week. He stopped 30 of 33 shots on Friday as the Bulldogs defeated the Battalion 6-3. On Sunday, he earned first-star honours with a 21-save shutout to secure a a 3-0 victory.

An 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., Leenders played to a 31-14-3-0 regular season record, with a 3.11 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 48 games played. The former second-round (32nd overall) pick by Mississauga in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is now in his third OHL season, owning a career mark of 67-46-10-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and four shutouts over 129 regular season games. Leenders was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by Buffalo in the 2024 NHL Draft last summer.

Also considered for the award this week, Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires went 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .927 save percentage, while Charlie Schenkel of the Kingston Frontenacs was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0 along with a 1.68 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs:

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.