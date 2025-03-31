Fimis, Leenders and Garden Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Otters' Pano Fimis Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Pano Fimis of the Erie Otters is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering five goals, three assists and eight points in two victories.

Helping the Otters take a 2-0 series lead over the Saginaw Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs, Fimis scored twice on Thursday night to earn first-star honours in an 8-5 victory. He found the scoresheet again on Saturday, recording a club playoff record six points including a hat trick and three assists to once again earn first-star honours as Erie secured a 9-5 road win.

The 20-year-old overage centreman recorded 32 goals, 54 assists, and 86 points in 68 games played in Erie this season, also leading the league in the faceoff circle with a 63.2 percent success rate. Originally selected second overall by the Niagara IceDogs in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the Richmond Hill, Ont. native has appeared in 245 regular season contests between the IceDogs and the Otters, tallying 87 goals, 166 assists and 253 points.

Also considered for the award this week, Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires registered seven points (3-4-7) in two wins, while Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey of the London Knights tallied three goals and four assists in a pair of victories.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Playoffs:

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Pano Fimis (Erie Otters)

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Konnor Smith (Brampton Steelheads)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Feb. 24 - Mar. 2: Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season, going 2-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .944 save percentage.

Helping Brantford take a 2-0 series lead over North Bay in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs, Leenders made 51 saves last week. He stopped 30 of 33 shots on Friday as the Bulldogs defeated the Battalion 6-3. On Sunday, he earned first-star honours with his first career OHL playoff shutout, making 21 saves in a 3-0 victory.

An 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., Leenders played to a 31-14-3-0 regular season record, with a 3.11 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 48 games played. The former second-round (32nd overall) pick by Mississauga in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is now in his third OHL season, owning a career mark of 67-46-10-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and four shutouts over 129 regular season games. Leenders was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by Buffalo in the 2024 NHL Draft last summer.

Also considered for the award this week, Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires went 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .927 save percentage, while Charlie Schenkel of the Kingston Frontenacs was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0 along with a 1.68 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs:

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Spitfires' Ethan Garden Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Windsor Spitfires forward Ethan Garden is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registering a goal, two assists and three points in two games played.

Helping Windsor take a 2-0 series lead over the Soo Greyhounds in Round 1 of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Garden recorded an assist in Thursday's 7-2 home win. The Belleville, MI native found the scoresheet again on Saturday, adding a goal and an assist to earn third-star honours in a 7-1 victory.

Selected by the Spitfires in the ninth round (164th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Detroit Little Caesars U15 AAA program, the 5-foot-8, 166lb. forward registered six goals, eight assists, and 14 points in 55 regular season contests.

Also considered for the award this week, Graydon Jones of the Saginaw Spirit recorded three assists in two games played.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Playoffs:

March. 24 - March. 30: Ethan Garden (Windsor Spitfires)

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 17 - March. 23: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

March. 10 - March. 16: Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads)

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

