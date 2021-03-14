Wild Topped by Wolves 6-2 to Finish Weekend Series

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild (3-7-2-0; 8 pts.) dropped game two of the weekend against the Chicago Wolves (10-2-0-1; 21 pts.) by a final score of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild forward Gerry Mayhew scored his first AHL goal of the year in the loss, after beginning the season with the Minnesota Wild.

For the second straight game, Chicago forward Dominik Bokk opened the scoring. The Schweinfurt, Germany native slotted a rebound past Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones (23 saves) to make it 1-0 Wolves at 3:01 of the first period.

Iowa tied the game at 13:46 of the opening frame. Forward Jarrett Burton centered a feed from behind the Wolves' net to forward Damien Giroux who snuck a quick snap shot past Chicago goaltender Jeremy Helvig (29 saves). Forward Will Bitten also assisted on the goal to tie the game 1-1.

Chicago's power play factored in again with 49 seconds to play in the first period. Defenseman David Warsofsky's shot from the left point made its way through a screen in front of the Wild net and past Jones, 2-1 Wolves.

At the end of the first stanza, Chicago led 2-1 and outshot Iowa 9-6.

The Wolves extended their lead with a shorthanded goal from forward Tanner Jeannot at 2:14 of the second period. Jeannot's second shorthanded strike of the season made it 3-1 Chicago.

Chicago took the lead to 4-1 at 5:30 of the second frame. Defenseman Max Lajoie joined the rush and beat Jones from inside the left dot.

The Iowa Wild's all-time goals leader, Mayhew, added to his record with his first of the season at 14:30 of the second period. Mayhew zipped a wrist shot from the slot past the glove of Helvig to cut the lead to 4-2. Defensemen Matt Bartkowski and Ian McCoshen recorded the assists.

Through 40 minutes of hockey, Chicago held the lead 4-2. The Wild outshot the Wolves in the second period 14-9 and led in total shots 20-18.

The opening goal of the third period came from Chicago defenseman Josh Healey, making it 5-2 Wolves at 2:40 of the third stanza.

The Wolves added to their lead with another power play goal at 9:25 of the third period. Forward Philip Tomasino found the back of the net to make it 6-2.

The game finished 6-2 in favor of Chicago with the shots even in the third, 11-11, giving the total edge in shots for Iowa 31-29. Sunday afternoon's game featured 58 combined penalty minutes and seven major penalties. The Wild went 0-3 on the power play, while Chicago cashed in on three of four power play chances. In total, the first four games between Iowa and Chicago this season have accrued 208 combined penalty minutes.

Iowa hits the road Friday, Mar. 19 for the first of two games over the weekend in Rockford against the IceHogs. The puck drops Friday night at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

