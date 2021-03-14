Reign End Henderson's Run

Ontario Reign Captain Brett Sutter (1-1=2), defenseman Boko Imama (1-1=2), and rookie forward Alex Turcotte (1-1=2) all recorded multiple points as they took down the Pacific Division-leading Silver Knights and helped earn back-to-back wins for the Reign for the first time this season. With tonight's Reign win, they ended a 6-game winning streak for the Silver Knights.

Brett Sutter had a goal and an assist in tonight's game, giving him seven points on the season so far.

Sutter's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-2DJMaLbKER

Alex Turcotte recorded his first professional goal, giving the Reign a two-goal lead in the first period.

Turcotte's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-umTrBFTNAF

Boko Imama scored his second goal and collected his second assist of the season in tonight's victory.

Imama's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-IvIyLqe4px

Defenseman Sean Durzi (1-0=1) netted his first goal of the 20-21 season off a power play and his second in two years with the Reign.

Durzi's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-Ga9DxTlNn6

Forward Rasmus Kupari (0-1=1) gathered his ninth assist and bumps himself to eleven points, leading the team in both points (11) and assists (9).

Kupari's assist can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-umTrBFTNAF

Austin Strand (0-1=1) gains an assist in back-to-back games, and now has two assists in five games.

Aidan Dudas (0-1=1) collected an assist, giving him a two-game point streak after scoring a goal in last night's game against Tucson.

Quinton Byfield (0-1=1) added another assist to his season, giving him a total of seven.

Goalie J-F Berube earned his second win securing back-to-back victories by saving 21 out of 23 shots.

ONT Record: (3-10-2-0)

HSK Record: (10-2-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

HSK 0 2 0 - 2

ONT 2 2 0 - 4

Shots PP

HSK 23 0/4

ONT 27 1/1

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Alex Turcotte

2) ONT - Boko Imama

3) ONT - Brett Sutter

GWG: Sean Durzi (1)

W: J-F Berube (2-4-1)

L: Oscar Dansk (3-1-0)

Next Game: Wednesday, March 16th vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 6:30 PM PDT at Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

