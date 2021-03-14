Career-High 48 Saves from Dansk Leads Silver Knights to 3-2 Victory over Gulls

March 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







After a disappointing loss last night, the Silver Knights found themselves back in the W column Sunday night in Irvine after a 3-2 win over the San Diego Gulls.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights took an early lead in the first period when the puck found its way from Ryan Murphy's stick to the back of the Gulls net. Danny O'Regan collected the 200th point of his professional career thanks to an assist from Murphy's goal. The Gulls answered just 19 seconds later with a goal from Andrew Poturalski. O'Regan added to his point total for the night with a goal to start the second. Jimmy Schuldt notched his own marker 3:33 into the third. Sam Carrick tried to give the Gulls some extra jump with a goal in the final 30 seconds of play but fell short. The Silver Knights ended the night with a 3-2 victory, and Oscar Dansk made a career-high 48 saves.

The Silver Knights are now 11-2-0 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will head back home and prepare to take on the San Jose Barracuda Saturday night at Orleans Arena at 1 p.m. PT. It will be the first time in franchise history that Henderson gets the opportunity to play in front of fans at their home rink. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas, channel 33 or cable 6 or AHLTV, and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.