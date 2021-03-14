Detroit Signs Sebrango to Entry-Level Contract

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Donovan Sebrango

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Cleveland Monsters) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Donovan Sebrango(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday signed defenseman Donovan Sebrango to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Sebrango, 19, signed an amateur tryout with the Griffins on Jan. 20 and has registered one assist and 14 penalty minutes through his first nine AHL contests. A third-round selection (63rd overall) of the Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-1, 190-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, spent the last two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, posting 30 points (6-24-30) and 33 PIM in 56 games last season after compiling 26 points (7-19-26) and 54 PIM in 62 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

The son of former Cuban soccer pro Eduardo Sebrango began this season by playing five games with HK Levice in Slovakia, totaling three points (1-2-3) and 50 PIM.

