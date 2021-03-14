Blue Jackets Sign Josh Dunne, Assign Former Clarkson Captain to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets signed former Clarkson University captain Josh Dunne to a two-year entry-level contract and assigned the forward to the Monsters. In 14 NCAA appearances for Clarkson this season, Dunne posted 2-3-5 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

A 6'4", 209 lb. left-shooting native of O'Fallon, MO, Dunne, 22, tallied 29-26-55 with 70 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 78 career appearances for Clarkson spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21. During his collegiate career, Dunne helped Clarkson claim the 2019 ECAC Championship, was named the ECAC's Top Defensive Forward in 2019-20, and was named to the 2019-20 ECAC Third All-Star Team. In 140 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Dunne registered 34-40-74 with 91 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

