Henderson Slips by Gulls, 3-2

The Gulls fell 3-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights today at FivePoint Arena. San Diego tied a club record with 50 shots on net, also set on Feb. 24, 2016 at Stockton and Apr. 6, 2016 vs. Bakersfield.

Sam Carrick recorded a goal with 29 seconds remaining in the third period and added an assist for his fourth multi-point performance over his last eight games (3-5=8).

Andrew Poturalski scored his fourth goal and 15th point of the season 4:55 into the first period. Poturalski has recorded 3-9=12 points his last 11 games and ranks tied for fourth among league leaders in points (4-11=15).

Jamie Drysdale picked up an assist to move into a tie for the league lead among rookie blueliners in scoring (4-6=10).

Chase De Leo and Andrew Agozzino each recorded assists.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 24 saves.

The Gulls will travel to Tucson to face the Roadrunners in a back-to-back set at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Saturday, Mar. 20 (5 p.m.) and Sunday, Mar. 21 (5 p.m.)

POSTGAME QUOTES

Chase De Leo

On the game

Obviously, we weren't happy with our compete level and our effort last night. We felt we got outworked. We had a good response tonight. I think that first period is our standard. I think we set a standard and that's how we have to play every night. They're a good team - I think they're the top team in the league. We competed hard tonight. We battled hard tonight. I think we had more than enough chances to win the game tonight. The harder we work and the more we compete, we're going to get those bounces going our way. Like I said, I like our effort tonight. It's never fun to lose, it sucks, but it was a step in the right direction.

On recording 50 shots on net

That's the standard. From here on out, that's how we have to play. We have to match that intensity, how we came out in the first period and competed for a full 60. Good things are going to start to him. When you're not working and kind of hoping, that's when things go south. I liked our work ethic tonight. If we keep playing that way, we'll have success coming up.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

He's been good for us. We're pretty fortunate to have multiple goalies who can be back there. Every night, we're not really worried about goaltending, which is pretty refreshing and nice to have back there. When things aren't going right offensively and we're not scoring as many goals as we'd like to be, we can always count on our goalies back there. Credit to him. He did a hell of a job tonight and kept us in it for a long time.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

Anytime you're in a funk, points on the board make all the difference for you. Not to get points is disheartening, but we did like the tone and tenor of our game tonight.

On recording 50 shots on net

It was certainly a more simple game. Pucks were getting to the net, and we could've used a few more bodies at the net maybe to get an initial screen and look for some rebounds.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

I thought he was capable when we needed him here tonight and it would've been nice to get a win for him.

On taking the positives of tonight into the break and upcoming games

We're not worried about moving forward. I think right after a game, you're always thinking of the immediate. We found a formula to have a successful tempo to our game and I think that's something we can feed on. The next couple of days, we'll need to rest the bodies and the mind a little bit and start gearing up for our next set.

