Barracuda Lose Heartbreaker in OT

March 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (5-4-3-0) took their first lead this season against the Bakersfield Condors (8-5-0-0) (Edmonton Oilers) at 4:22 of the third period on Saturday at the Mechanics Bank Arena, but Bakersfield's Cooper Marody managed to tie the game up with less than a minute to go, with his team's net empty, completing his second hat-trick in the last week. In overtime, the Condors would kill off a penalty 30 seconds in and then Ryan McLeod (6) would score at 2:37 on a breakaway, just as he was released from the box.

- Josef Korenar (2-0-1) was solid in his AHL return, turning aside 34 Bakersfield shots, but took the hard-luck OT loss

- Stuart Skinner (8-2-0-0) made 31 saves to earn his eighth-straight W

- McLeod finished his night with four points (1+3=4) and a +4 rating

- After the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-3 in overtime this season

- After the win, Bakersfield now boasts the AHL's longest current winning streak (8) and longest current home winning streak (7)

- After holding the Barracuda scoreless in the first, the Condors have now outscored their opponents in the opening-20 minutes 14-to-0 during their winning streak and have scored the first goal in nine-consecutive games

- Ryan Merkley (1) banked in his first pro goal at 4:14 of the 2nd period and now leads all Barracuda rookies with six points (1+5=6)

- Joachim Blichfeld (6) potted his team-leading sixth goal of the year just 41 seconds into the 3rd period to tie the game at 2-2

- Alex True (4) scored his second goal in as many games, giving the Barracuda a 3-2 lead in the 3rd period at 4:22

- Marody (3+0=3) and Tyler Benson (0+2=2) each collected multiple points, extending their point streaks to nine games apiece

- With the hat-trick, Marody now leads the AHL in scoring (19) and goals (12)

- Of the Barracuda's 10 hat-tricks against in their history, five have now come at the hands of the Condors

- The Condors finished the game 6-for-6 on the penalty-kill and have now killed off their last 26-straight on the PK

