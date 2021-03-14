American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Laval on Mar. 12.
As he is currently on recall to the Toronto Maple Leafs' taxi squad, Sabourin will serve the suspension the next time he is on an active AHL roster.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2021
- Blue Jackets Sign Josh Dunne, Assign Former Clarkson Captain to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Roadrunners End Losing Streak With Decisive Road Victory Over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Outdistance Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Lose Heartbreaker in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign End Henderson's Run - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.