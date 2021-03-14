American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Laval on Mar. 12.

As he is currently on recall to the Toronto Maple Leafs' taxi squad, Sabourin will serve the suspension the next time he is on an active AHL roster.

