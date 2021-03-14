Marlies Edge Rocket in 4-3 Final

SCORING SUMMARY

Laval: J. Blandisi (3) (J. Ylonen, J. Brook), J. Ylonen (3) (A. Belzile, C. Schueneman)

Goaltender: C. Primeau (27/31)

Toronto: N. Petan (1) (T. Liljegren, A. Barabanov), A. Barabanov (1) (A. Galchenyuk, N. Petan), A. Galchenyuk (2) (A. Barabnov, K. Rubins), J. Anderson (4) SH (K. Kossila)

Goaltender: J. Woll (31/34)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Nic Petan scored at 15:11 of the first period and later added the secondary assist on Barabanov's second period assist. This is Petan's first AHL game this season. Petan has one assist in seven games with the Maple Leafs.

Alexander Barabanov scored at 3:54 of the second period. He also added the secondary assist on Petan's first period goal and the primary assist on Galchenyuk's second period goal. This is Barabanov's first AHL game this season. Barabanov has played in 11 games this season.

Alex Galchenyuk scored at 9:47 of the second period and earlier had the primary assist on Barabanov's second period goal. Galchenyuk has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in five games with the Marlies this season.

Joey Anderson scored shorthanded at 18:36 of the second period. This was Anderson's first career shorthanded goal. He has six points (4 goals, 2 assists) in 13 games with the Marlies.

Timothy Liljegren recorded the primary assist on Petan's first period goal. Liljegren has collected seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in nine games with the Marlies this season.

Kristians Rubins registered the secondary assist on Galchenyuk's second period goal. Rubins has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 13 games.

Kalle Kossila had the lone assist on Anderson's shorthanded goal. He has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in seven games with the Marlies this season.

Joseph Woll stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced in his first start this season. He is now 1-0-0-0 on the season with a 3.01 goals against average and 0.912 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Joey Anderson scored Toronto's second shorthanded goal this season in the second period.

Laval had a 34-31 edge in shots in all situations. Alexander Barabanov, Rourke Chartier and Timothy Liljegren led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 7-6-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 1-0-0-0 against the Laval Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 1-4-0-0 when tied after the first period and 6-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 4-2-0 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 1-3-0-0 in Friday games and are 3-2-0-0 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet, T. Kivihalme (5)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet, N. Robertson (7)

Points: T. Gaudet (12)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: J. Anderson (31)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+13)

PIMS: R. Clune (22)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On why the team went 11-7 tonight:

We had a couple of young defencemen playing tonight in McCourt and Hoefenmayer. We wanted to give them some reps, they've been working really hard during their time here and give them some reps in what was a very important game and test them. They showed really well. We also had a lot of players up front that could log a lot of minutes and really the versatility of players that could play centre and wing, there was a lot of things creatively that I could do with the lines with that lineup.

On what makes it difficult to play against Laval:

Their forecheck really hard. There's always pressure, there's always some on top of you. You really got to get comfortable playing inside of contact offensively and defensively. They don't turn pucks over. They make you earn every inch of ice, they make you go 200-feet every time. All the game management things in terms of length of shift, knowing where you are in the period, what period it is, there's a lot of items that you have to be really disciplined about against a team like this and our guys were willing to do that today.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 11 Alexander Barabanov (LW) - loaned from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Timothy Liljegren (D) - returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Martin Marincin (D) - recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Nic Petan (LW) - loaned from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Nick Robertson (LW) - recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Calle Rosen (D) - recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Joseph Woll (G) - recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 20 at Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

March 24 vs. Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 29 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

