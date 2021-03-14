Roadrunners Outdistance Gulls

The Gulls fell 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at FivePoint Arena.

Andrew Poturalski scored a goal at the 15:43 mark of the first period. Poturalski has recorded 2-9=11 points his last 10 games and ranks tied for sixth among league leaders in points (3-11=14). Brent Gates Jr. added the primary assist on the play to mark his first point of the season.

Andrew Agozzino picked up an assist and is now tied for second on the team in scoring (5-6=11). Agozzino has recorded points in eight of his last ten games (4-4=8).

Lukas Dostal made 39 saves.

The Gulls will conclude their back-to-back weekend set against the Henderson Silver Knights tomorrow, Mar. 14 (3 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Sam Carrick

On the game

It's easy to get frustrated right now. We're not seeing results. At the end of the day, I don't think the score was too indicative of how we played. Obviously, we got outshot and our goalie played really well, but there are some positives we can take from this. The worst thing we can do right now is act frustrated. We've got a big game tomorrow and we've got to bounce back. There's no better way to do it than take some positives from tonight and move on.

On tomorrow's game against Henderson

We knew this weekend was going to be a tough weekend to get points, two good teams. Tomorrow is a huge matchup. We had that tough road trip. I think we actually played pretty well that road trip. We didn't get the results we wanted but I think we proved to ourselves that if we play the right way, play our style of game and have everyone contributing, we can go up against any team in this league. We have to prove that tomorrow.

On getting outshot

Their style of game is that they like to throw shots from all angles. I'm not sure if it's part of their game plan or what but it seems like they like to shoot the puck from everywhere in the offensive zone. It's something we expected coming into this game and they followed through with it. Our goalie played great and he kept us in the game. I think we need to a better job in front of him keeping those shots to the outside. He'll stop those ones from the outside all day.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On turnovers

It's always concerning, anytime you have turnovers and when you're trying to make plays, there are going to be turnovers, but we feel they are preventable. We feel that they're preventable and we have to start moving the puck the puck a little crisper and cleaner. We have to move before the puck arrives, we're standing still. It's a deadly game to play when you're standing still. It just doesn't work and it was pretty obvious tonight.

On the physical play

Well you have to have some kind of response and pushback. If you go 3-0 in fights, so what. At the end, you look at the scoreboard and that's where the difference is. There are details and minor areas of the game - I wish we won those battles more than anything else. I think we just got outbattled tonight.

On tomorrow's game against Henderson

You lose an hour tonight, so the game is coming around pretty quick. We had a little pushback there at the beginning of the third period - we have to play that right from the start.

On rebounding

What else are you going to do. You look at the months we've had off and the amount of training we've all had during our challenges with COVID. We're very fortunate to be out here on the ice so cherish those moments on the ice. You know what, you're a pro, so go out there and play like one.

