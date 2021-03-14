Phantoms Ride Power Play to Defeat Bears 4-1

(Hershey, PA) - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored three times in the first period, including twice on the power play, to hand the Hershey Bears their first regulation loss on home ice this season, 4-1, at GIANT Center on Sunday. The loss snapped Hershey's four game home win streak and dropped the Bears record to 7-3-2-0.

Hershey opened the scoring just 1:36 to the game with Damien Riat tallying his second goal of the season on Hershey's first shot of the game. Forward Blake Pietilla picked up his first point with Hershey, leaving the puck to Riat in the slot, and the winger snapped a shot over Lehigh Valley netminder Zane McIntyre to make it 1-0 Hershey. The goal marked the ninth time this season has scored the game's icebreaker.

The Phantoms scored less than a minute later at 2:18 on 1st rounder Tyson Foerster's first professional goal. The Phantoms had a 2-on-1 into Hershey's zone and David Kase raced in down the left wing. He fed Foerster on the back post, and the puck hit the rookie's skate and slid past Hershey netminder Zach Fucale to make it 1-1.

Lehigh Valley never let up, scoring twice more before the period ended, with both goals coming on the power play. Defender Derrick Pouliot blasted a slap shot from the left point past Fucale at 8:30 off a pass from Ryan Fitzgerald to make it 2-1 Lehigh Valley.

Fitzgerald would factor in on the scoring again late in the period, striking with just 4.9 seconds remaining on a two-man advantage. With a pair of Bears in the box, Fitzgerald knocked the rebound of a Logan Day point shot past a sprawled Fucale to make it 3-1 Phantoms.

In the second period, the Bears out shot the Phantoms 10-7, but the lone goal came from Wade Allison, scoring in his professional debut at 7:23 of the middle stanza. Allison's shot from the left side rattled the crossbar and beat Fucale to give the Phantoms an insurance marker.

Hershey went 0-for-4 on the power play while Lehigh Valley was 2-for-7. McIntyre stopped 32 shots to earn the win in goal for the Phantoms, who have won four of the five meetings versus Hershey this season.

The Bears are back in action on Friday versus the Binghamton Devils in Newark, New Jersey. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

