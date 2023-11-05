Wild Snap Stars Point Streak to Salvage Split

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw their six-game point streak end with a 4-2 loss to the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Wild scored their first goal of the weekend to strike first in Sunday's contest when Jake Lucchini tapped in a cross-crease pass from Sammy Walker on a power play with 21 seconds left in the opening period. Despite trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of action, the Stars owned a 9-8 edge in shots on goal over the Wild.

The second period saw Steven Fogarty extend Iowa's lead to 2-0 at 2:29 by scoring a second power-play goal for the Wild off a feed across the slot by Walker. The Stars cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:04 when Mavrik Bourque jammed in a loose puck on a man advantage after the initial shot by Kyle McDonald snuck behind Jesper Wallstedt. Scoring his first professional goal in North America, Lian Bichsel tied the game 2-2 when he snapped in a shot from the right point for the fourth power-play goal of the game at the 17:13 mark.

In the third period, Iowa reclaimed the lead at 9:16 when Adam Beckman tapped in a pass from Lucchini past Matt Murray to make it 3-2 Wild. Then with 1:59 remaining, Greg Meireles scored an empty-net goal from the opposite end of the ice to seal a 4-2 victory for the Wild.

In goal for Iowa, Wallstedt picked up the win to improve to 4-2-0 on the season after stopping 27 of 29 shots. Murray fell to 2-2-1 in the loss after allowing three goals on 29 shots.

Texas takes on Rockford for the first time this season in its next matchup on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the BMO Center in Illinois.

