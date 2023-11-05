Firebirds Extend Winning Streak to Four with Victory Over Condors

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Max McCormick and Andrew Poturalski each scored to extend the Firebirds' winning streak to four-in-a-row.

The Firebirds found the back of the cage 6:54 into the game on a wrist shot by Max McCormick. Jeremy McKenna set up the Coachella Valley captain in the slot, beating Bakersfield goaltender Calvin Pickard for his fourth goal of the season.

Bakersfield pulled even on a wrist shot from Adam Erne at 9:05, but Coachella Valley regained the lead on a powerplay goal from Andrew Poturalski. The goal came just 1:59 after the Condors' tying tally. Ryker Evans and Cameron Hughes earned the helpers on Poturalski's second strike of the season.

Chris Driedger (4-2) made 18 saves in the win. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-3 while the penalty kill finished 4-for-4.

