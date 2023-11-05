Transactions: Mete and Sandström to Flyers

November 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Victor Mete

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Victor Mete(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Victor Mete and goaltender Felix Sandström from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Sandström has been placed on injured reserve with the Flyers.

Mete, 25, had just been loaned to the Phantoms on November 2 but played zero games on this stint with Lehigh Valley while he was on paternity leave following the birth of his daughter last week. He has played in five games with the Phantoms this season recording one assist. The former fourth-round selection of Montreal in 2016 has played in 18 career AHL games scoring 1-4-5 and also 247 NHL games with Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto scoring a combined 5-40-45. Mete was limited to just 17 total games last year with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.

Sandström, 26, played in two games with Lehigh Valley on a conditioning loan from Philadelphia. But his stint with the Phantoms was cut short due to an upper-body injury in the first period in the last home game on Friday, November 3 against Hartford. He went 0-0-1, 3.68, .857 in his two games with Lehigh Valley.

Sandström has played in 64 career games with the Phantoms beginning in the 2018-19 season going a combined 26-22-11, 2.88, .904. He also has 25 career NHL games with the Flyers.

The Phantoms are back in action with a Wednesday morning game at the Springfield Thunderbirds at 10:35 a.m. Lehigh Valley's next home game is Saturday night against the rival Hershey Bears at PPL Center.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, November 8 (10:35 a.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 17 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Saturday, November 18 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Belleville Senators

