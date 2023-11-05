Bridgeport Islanders Face Thunderbirds in Fisherman Jerseys Today

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-5-1-0) face the Springfield Thunderbirds (6-4-0-0) at Total Mortgage Arena this afternoon, their first of eight home games during the month of November. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. It's also the first time this season that the Islanders will wear their popular Fisherman third-jersey design. All kids 12 and younger are eligible to receive a $10 ticket.

WATCH ONLINE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN LIVE: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

LAST NIGHT

Bridgeport is looking to put a four-game losing streak to bed after suffering a 3-1 setback to the Hershey Bears last night in Chocolatetown. Sam Asselin scored for the second time in three games and the Islanders hung around for most of the night, but the Bears struck twice in a span of 25 seconds to pull away in the third period. Jakub Skarek (2-3-1) made 20 saves during his team-leading sixth appearance this season.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Today's game is the first of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the first of six in Connecticut. They'll meet again at Total Mortgage Arena next Saturday night. Bridgeport went 6-2-4-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate last season and 4-1-1-0 in those games at home. Six of the 12 matchups went to overtime.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Head coach Drew Bannister's club has won five straight games, tied with Calgary for the longest active streak in the AHL. That success has vaulted Springfield into third place in the Atlantic Division, joining Charlotte with 12 points. Last night, the T-Birds battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits to top Lehigh Valley in overtime, 3-2. Dylan Coghlan had three points (2g, 1a) including the game-winning goal at 2:29 of OT, while Wyatt Kalynuk recorded his first goal with Springfield at 19:35 of the second period. AHL Player of the Month for October, Adam Gaudette, added two assists. Gaudette has six multi-point efforts in 10 games this season, leads the league in goals (9) and power-play goals (6), and ranks second among all AHL players in points (15).

SAMMY SCORES AGAIN

Each of Bridgeport's last two goals have come off the stick of forward Sam Asselin, including the Isles' only marker in Hershey last night. The 25-year-old winger, who signed an AHL contract on Oct. 12th, is tied for the team lead with two goals this season. Asselin spent each of the last four years with Providence, recording 23 goals, 42 assists and 65 points in 166 games with the Bruins. He had an AHL career-high eight goals in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

THE KILLERS

The Islanders' penalty kill was busy again last night, going 5-for-5 until Hershey's Chase Priskie found an opening for the eventual game-winning goal on the Bears' sixth power play. In fact, Bridgeport has been shorthanded at least five times in each of its last three games. The Islanders' kill went 10-for-11 in two games against Charlotte last weekend and currently ranks fifth in the AHL at 32-for-36 (88.9%). On home ice, it is the only perfect penalty kill in the Eastern Conference (7-for-7).

QUICK HITS

This is one of just four games in the AHL today, and the only contest in the Eastern Conference... Matthew Maggio has scored a goal in both of Bridgeport's home games... Jeff Kubiak and Paul LaDue each recorded their first points of the season with assists last night... Bridgeport and Springfield are two of just five teams in the Eastern Conference that have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (5-2-3): Last: 4-3 OTL vs. Carolina, last night -- Next: Tuesday vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (2-4-1-0): Last: 5-4 OTL vs. Adirondack, last night -- Next: Tuesday vs. Adirondack, 1:05 p.m. ET

