Win Streak Put to Test in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - After extending their win streak to three games with a 4-3 win yesterday, the Rockford IceHogs lock antlers with the Manitoba Moose for a rematch today at 2 p.m. inside Canada Life Centre.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 4-2-0-0, 8 points (T-2nd Central Division)

Manitoba: 4-3-0-0, 8 points (T-2nd Central Division)

The Power Play Progression

The Rockford IceHogs scored another power-play goal in yesterday's game off the stick of Michal Teply in the first period. They continue to lead the AHL with a 38.1% power-play percentage. In their first six games, the Hogs have netted eight goals on the power play averaging more than one per game. Last year, Rockford struggled on the power-play, converting on just 49 of 301 chances for a 16.3% rate that ranked 28th in the league.

More Debuts

On Saturday against Manitoba, forwards Colton Dach and Marcel Marcel both made their professional debuts with the IceHogs. Dach, 20, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Marcel, 20, was taken by the Hawks in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Dach stepped onto the ice for the Hogs after starting the season on injured reserve with the Blackhawks following an ankle injury, and Marcel missed the first three weekends of the campaign after a wrist injury in camp. Defenseman Josh Maniscalco, 24, also made his IceHogs debut on Saturday against the Moose and dropped the gloves with Manitoba defenseman Jimmy Oligny in the first period after a hard hit to teammate Brett Seney.

Allan Grabs First Pro Point

Defenseman Nolan Allan secured his first professional point with an assist on Anders Bjork's first-period goal on Saturday against the Moose. Allan made a strong play along the wall in the defensive zone to allow Bjork to score on an odd-man rush at the other end. The 2021 first-round selection of the Blackhawks racked up 27 points (11G, 16A) in 57 WHL games last season split between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Seattle Thunderbirds. Guided by Allan along with Colton Dach and the Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski, Seattle captured the WHL Championship last season.

3 in a Row

With Saturday's victory, the IceHogs picked up their third straight win and advanced to 4-2-0-0. The last three-game win streak for Rockford came last season and started on Jan. 31, 2023 against Manitoba and included two wins against the Iowa Wild on Feb. 3 and 4. The winning streak ended what had been a seven-game losing streak for Rockford through the month of January.

Salute to Aerospace Night

Friday, Nov. 10 is Salute to Aerospace Night at the BMO Center, presented by Collins Aerospace with media partner 13 WREX, and the first 1,500 fans at the game will receive free Aviator-style sunglasses! The game against the Iowa Wild is also another $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X.

Next Home Game

The IceHogs next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. for the School Day Game against the Texas Stars at the BMO Center.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

28-30-3-3

