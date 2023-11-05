Romanov Stands Tall, Barracuda Wrangle Calgary 4-1

Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (2-4-3-0) got 34 saves from rookie goaltender Georgi Romanov en route to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers (6-1-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the victory, the Barracuda snapped a six-game skid (0-3-3-0) and ended Calgary's five-game winning streak. The win was also the Barracuda's first on the road (1-1-1) and the Wranglers' first loss in regulation and at home.

Romanov (2-0-2-0) has been in the nets for both Barracuda wins and has managed to earn his team at least a point in each of his four starts. The loss for Gilroy native Dustin Wolf (5-1-0-0) was his first of the year and first in 13 career games against San Jose.

With 27 seconds remaining on the Barracuda's first power play of the game, Brandon Coe was called for a double-minor high stick. While the game was still four-on-four, Henry Thrun centered a pass to Cole Cassels (2) as he headed to the net and the veteran forward directed it through Wolf's five hole to open the score at 6:50. Romanov stopped all nine shots he faced in the first and the game would go into the intermission with the Barracuda up 1-0.

In the second, the Barracuda were outshot 12-6 but Romanov made multiple saves, including a point-blank denial on Adam Klapka that kept it at 1-0.

In the third, the Barracuda found a way to extend its advantage when Danil Gushchin (4) ripped a shot over the glove of Wolf as he worked down the right wing at 1:02. 58 seconds later, Tanner Kaspick (2) snapped a shot from between the circles off the pipe and in to make it 3-0. The Wranglers would go on the power play six times in the game, including three times in the third, but the Cuda killed them all off. It wasn't until 18:04 that Mitch McClain (2) finally beat the San Jose goalie off a faceoff. The Barracuda would seal the game with a Radim Simek (2) empty netter at 19:36.

