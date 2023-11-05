Wranglers Fall to Barracuda

On to the next one.

The Wranglers had their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, falling 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It's the first regulation loss of the season for the Wranglers (6-1-1).

Mitch McLain scored the lone tally for Calgary, assisted by Ben Jones and Rory Kerins - the second point in two games for Kerins (2a).

Dustin Wolf (5-1-0) turned aside 14 of 17 shots in the loss.

San Jose took the lead at the 13:08 mark of the first period, as Henry Thrun sent a cross-seam pass that hit a skate in front and redirected through the legs of Wolf.

1-0 Barracuda.

Later, Lucas Ciona engaged in his first fight of his AHL career, dropping the gloves with Leon Gawanke at 11:54.

San Jose led by a goal at the break.

The second period was a scoreless one as Barracuda netminder, Georgi Romanov, made 11 saves in the frame and 34 in total. (34/35).

Calgary hit two posts in the period, as well.

The Barracuda struck twice in under a minute to start the third period.

First, at 1:02, Danil Gushchin wired home his fourth goal of the season to extend the San Jose lead, then just 58 seconds later (2:00), Tanner Kaspick pounced on a loose puck in the slot and whipped it into the back of the net.

Calgary had a powerplay with five minutes remaining and pulled Wolf for a 6-on-4 chance.

With the net empty at the 18:04 mark, McLain took a pass from Kerins and one-timed home his second goal of the season to break the deadlock. 3-1.

However, Radim Simek would deposit the puck into the empty net at 19:36 to put the game out of reach.

4-1 final.

