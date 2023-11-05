Francesco Arcuri Recalled from Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Francesco Arcuri has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Arcuri, 20, scored one goal and compiled four penalty minutes, with a -3 rating in five ECHL games with the Steelheads. He scored his first professional goal on Wednesday during Idaho's 8-2 win against the Wichita Thunder.

Arcuri has played one AHL game, totaling two shots on goal for Texas on Oct. 13 against the Tucson Roadrunners in his professional debut. He joined the Stars late in 2022-23 after finishing his final junior season, but did not appear in a game.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

