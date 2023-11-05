Game Day - SJ vs CGY - 11.05.2023

Keep it rolling.

The Wranglers look to continue their winning ways on Sunday against the San Jose Barracuda at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop 12pm.

Calgary (6-0-1) remains unbeaten in regulation to start the season after picking up a 1-0 win against the Barracuda on Friday.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 10, 2023 8:00pm at San Diego Pechanga Arena

November 11, 2023 7:00pm at Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena

Head-2-Head:

It's the second meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Barracuda.

The Wranglers have won five straight games, and have yet to lose in regulation, which has them tied for second in the Pacific Division with 13 points. (6-0-1.)

San Jose has lost six-straight games heading into this afternoon's tilt and sit 10th in the Pacific division with a 1-4-3 record.

Calgary picked up the 'W' in all four meetings between the two teams last season, outscoring San Jose by a 21-7 margin.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato

Coronato made an immediate impact in his Wranglers debut on Friday afternoon, scoring the lone goal of the contest, for his first career AHL goal.

He appeared in 10 games with the Flames this season, registering a goal and an assist in that span.

ONE TIMERS:

Rory Kerins played his first game of the season with the Wranglers on Friday, picking up an assist.

Dustin Wolf (5-0-0) earned his first shutout of the season with a 27-save performance against the Barracuda on Friday.

Martin Pospisil scored his first NHL goal on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken.

Nick DeSimone was recalled by the NHL Flames on Friday and notched an assist in his first game. It's the first NHL point of his career.

