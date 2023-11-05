Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (3-5-1-0; 7 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (4-2-1-1; 10 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend set against the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 26-34-8-3 (11-20-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: Texas took a 4-0 win over Iowa on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena... Curtis McKenzie and Mavrik Bourque scored 2:53 apart in the second period for the Stars... Bourque (1-2=3) and Logan Stankoven (1-2=3) each had three points for Texas

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA...

TEAM NOTES

SHORTHANDED STREAK: The Wild have held opponents scoreless on the man advantage during each of the last three games and five of the last six... Iowa's longest penalty kill streak of the 2022-23 season was four games... The Wild did not allow a power play goal from Jan. 8 - 16 last season

FEELING OUT PROCESS: Iowa's opponents have not scored a first period goal in three consecutive games and four of the last five... The Wild have only scored in the opening frame once in the last three games

15 SHOTS: Iowa set a season high for shots in a single period on Saturday with 15 in the third period... The Wild took 15 or more shots in a period 16 times in 2022-23... Iowa's highest single period total last season was 21 (3rd, Jan. 21 vs. MIL)

HAPPY TRAILS

* Iowa and Texas play eight games against each other this season

* The Wild will not see the Stars after Saturday's contest for another 27 games

* Iowa hosts Texas on Jan. 22 and 26 before visiting the Stars on Feb. 16-17 and Mar. 29-30

FAST FACTS

* 13 of Iowa's 26 players were born in 1999 or later

* 14 are Canadian, nine are American, two are Swedish, and one is Czech

* The team's oldest player (Zane McIntyre, 8/20/92) and youngest player (Kyle Masters, 4/9/03) were born 3,885 days apart

