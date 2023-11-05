Beckman's Third Period Goal Lifts Iowa to 4-2 Win over Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa - Adam Beckman played the hero for the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon with a goal midway through the third period that lifted Iowa to a 4-2 win over the Texas Stars.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal with 21 seconds to play in the first period. After Nic Petan found Sammy Walker at the bottom of the right circle, Walker feathered a pass to the back post for Jake Lucchini to punch past Matt Murray (26 saves).

Texas outshot Iowa 9-8 in the opening frame.

Iowa doubled its advantage just 2:29 into the second period with another power-play goal. Petan broke up a Texas clearing attempt and passed to Walker in the left circle, who one-touched a feed to the right post for Steven Fogarty to slam home.

Texas responded with two power-play tallies of their own to tie the game heading into the second intermission. Mavrik Bourque narrowed the margin to one goal at 5:04 of the second when he finished the rebound of a Kyle McDonald shot past Jesper Wallstedt (27 saves). Lian Bischel tied the game with 2:47 to play in the second with a snap shot through traffic from the right point.

The Stars led the Wild in shots 22-14 through 40 minutes.

Beckman restored Iowa's lead at 9:16 of the third period. Lucchini settled the puck on the rush and whipped a pass from the left wing to the front of the net that Beckman chipped over Murray. Jujhar Khaira also earned an assist on the play.

Greg Meireles iced the game for Iowa with an empty-net goal from his own end with 1:59 remaining. Simon Johansson and Khaira picked up assists on Iowa's final tally.

The Wild outshot Texas 30-29. Iowa went 2-for-3 on the power play while Texas was 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to BMO Center to face the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

