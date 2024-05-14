Wild Pitch Sinks RailCats

(Milwaukee, WI) It was a chilly and windy day in Milwaukee as the 'Cats took on the Milkmen in the first game of a three-game road trip. Despite the 15-mile-per-hour winds keeping the long balls in the park, there was still plenty of drama.

The 'Cats came out swinging in the top of the first inning, tallying one run off of 4 straight singles and an RBI from LG Castillo. However, the Milkmen came right back at them and took the lead by adding two in the bottom of the second inning. Showing their determination to break through and get that first win, the 'Cats tied it up in the top of the 4th thanks to a Gio Diaz chopper that caused a Milkmen error.

During the middle innings, both teams had trouble scoring. The 'Cats' bats went cold, and Milkmen loaded the bases twice but could not break the 2-2 tie through 9 innings. The 'Cats loaded the bases in the 10th inning, setting the stage for a potential game-winning play. However, lefty reliever, Alirio Negrette, got two huge outs to move it to the bottom of the 10th. In the final frame, the Milkmen used a bunt to move the runner to 3rd base, and the game ended on a wild Nate Alexander pitch.

The 'Cats will face the Milkmen tomorrow for Game 2 of the three-game series at 11 am CT. The RailCats will pitch RHP Deyni Olivero, set to face Victor Vargas.

The RailCats Home Opener is set for May 17 at 6:45 pm against the Lake Country DockHounds with post-game fireworks presented by Fifth Third Bank. Also, a 2024 Magnet Schedule Giveaway thanks to Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

