Explorers Make Trade with Milkmen

May 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the club has traded OF/IF Brennen Dorighi to the Milwaukee Milkmen for a player to be named later.

Dorighi played two games with Sioux City going 1-for-7 and recorded his first professional hit in his first at bat last Friday in the Explorers' season-opening game against Kansas City. Dorighi spent four seasons at Wofford College but would play his final collegiate season at the University of Iowa. He would play all 60 games for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

The Explorers are back in action tonight as the homestand continues with a Taco Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Lincoln Saltdogs with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

The series and homestand wrap up Wednesday night with Weenie Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase one hot dog at regular price and get the second one free, and it is also Bark in the Park Night. Explorers fans can bring their furry friend to the game against Lincoln.

Following the series, the Explorers will hit the road for a six-game road trip, starting with a three-game series at Chicago, May 17 to 19, and finishing at Gary SouthShore on May 20-22.The Explorers return home Friday, May 24 for a home series against the Chicago Dogs.

