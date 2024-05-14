Monarchs Take First Loss in Fargo

May 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs took their first loss of the season in Fargo Monday night, falling to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-0 from Newman Outdoor Field.

The shutout defeat is the first loss of the 2024 season for the Monarchs (3-1) who swept fellow division rival Sioux City over the weekend.

RedHawks starter Brenden Heiss threw seven shutout innings. Frankie Tostado was a bright spot at the plate for Kansas City, going 3-for-3 with a double.

Kansas City has a quick turnaround; the teams meet again at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday for the middle game of the three-game series.

Fargo-Moorhead took control early, plating three two-out runs off Kansas City starter Jackson Goddard. The former Kansas Jayhawk settled down after that, retiring the next eight batters he faced.

Goddard tossed four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out seven while walking three.

The RedHawks added two more runs in the fifth off Monarchs reliever Connor Curlis. Nate Tellier threw a scoreless sixth and seventh in his Monarchs debut, and Jacob Cantleberry tossed a 1-2-3 eighth.

The Monarchs lined out to RedHawks infielders four times in the game, including two line-drive double plays.

UP NEXT

Will McAffer will make his first start of the year for Kansas City in Wednesday morning's game. Right-hander Orlando Rodriguez will get the ball for Fargo-Moorhead.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.