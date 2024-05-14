Monarchs' Late Rally Comes up Short

The Kansas City Monarchs brought the tying run to third base in the ninth, but fell just short in a 5-4 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Tuesday at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks scored four runs in the fourth inning to erase a 3-1 Monarchs lead, taking the second game of the three-game set.

Ross Adolph's double off the left-field wall put runners on second and third with Kansas City trailing 5-3 in the ninth inning. A Bryan Aguilar ground ball scored a run and allowed Adolph to take third. Travis Swaggerty popped out to end the game.

Blake Rutherford went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Kansas City (3-2). Parkville native Grant Gavin threw the final 4.2 innings for the Monarchs, retiring the last 13 batters he faced in order.

Rutherford's two-run single put the Monarchs on top in the first inning. The RedHawks cut the lead in half on an automatic double from Nick Novak, scoring Peter Brookshaw to make it 2-1.

Swaggerty made it a 3-1 game with an RBI single in the third.

Monarchs starter Will McAffer ran into trouble in the fourth. The RedHawks set the table with back-to-back singles, and Kona Quiggle delivered a two-run double to tie the game.

Grant Gavin relieved McAffer and stuck out Evan Alexander for the second out of the inning. But three straight singles gave Fargo-Moorhead the lead, including RBI knocks from Juan Fernandez and Ismael Alcantara.

McAffer threw 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.

UP NEXT

The finale of the three-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Ashton Goudeau will get the ball for Kansas City after throwing five shutout innings in the season opener. Davis Feldman will start for Fargo-Moorhead. It's the last game for Kansas City before the Monarchs' home opener on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

