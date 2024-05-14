Monarchs Partner with Betty Rae's Ice Cream

May 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Betty Rae's legendary ice cream is coming to the home of the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs will serve ice cream from the beloved local chain at Legends Field during the 2024 baseball season as part of a new partnership between the two organizations. The offerings include a brand-new helmet sundae as the exclusive ice cream partner of the Monarchs team.

"We're excited to offer Betty Rae's Ice Cream at Legends Field this season," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Between our family fun at the ballpark and Betty Rae's delicious ice cream, this will be an extra-sweet combination!"

"Betty Rae's is thrilled to be a part of the Monarchs team!" Betty Rae's owner Matt Shatto said. "Bringing two hometown brands together for America's favorite sport is sure to be a home run!"

The partnership is part of the continued growth of Betty Rae's. The shop has three locations, in Kansas City's Waldo and River Market neighborhoods, as well as a store in Olathe. The local company plans to add two additional stores within the next 60 days the first of which is in Merriam and will contain their new test kitchen.

Betty Rae's donates 10% of its profits every year to local, national, and international organizations, charities, and individuals seeking to advance and serve their communities.

The Monarchs are the reigning champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Their 2024 home opener is Thursday, May 16, from Legends Field in Kansas City Kansas.

