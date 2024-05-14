Sebeka Native Kolby Kiser Earns First Pro Win in Debut

FARGO - Making his professional debut, Sebeka, Minnesota, native Kolby Kiser threw three scoreless innings and allowed only one hit to earn career win No. 1 and help the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (3-2) notch a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Monarchs (3-2) on Tuesday at Newman Outdoor Field.

With 4,090 fans in attendance, including many kids at the ballpark for the school day 11 a.m. start, the RedHawks rallied from a 3-1 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning and held on to secure a series win over the West Division rival Monarchs.

Kiser, a Southwest Minnesota State product, threw only 37 pitches to the 10 batters he faced, striking out two and allowing one hit to earn the win in his pro debut.

Kona Quiggle's RBI double in the fourth tied the game at 3-3 before RBI singles from Juan Fernandez and Ismael Alcantara put the RedHawks in front 5-3. Kansas City added a lone run in the ninth, but Garrett Alexander closed the door to earn his first save of the year for the RedHawks.

Starter Orlando Rodriguez struck out seven in four innings pitched for Fargo-Moorhead. The righty gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in his RedHawks debut but did not factor into the decision.

Dillon Thomas, Peter Brookshaw and Sam Dexter each had two hits in the game for the RedHawks.

Kansas City starter Will McAffer (0-1) picked up the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work.

The RedHawks and Monarchs will finish their three-game set on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m.

