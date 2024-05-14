Brenden Heiss Shuts Down Defending Champs for RedHawks Win

FARGO - Brenden Heiss shut down the Kansas City Monarchs (3-1) on Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field, allowing no runs and only three hits in seven innings on the mound to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (2-2) to a 5-0 win over the defending Miles Wolff Cup champions.

Heiss (1-0) retired the first 11 batters he faced, struck out two, walked two and did not allow a runner past second base to earn the win in his first start of the season.

Only two Monarchs batters - Travis Swaggerty and Frankie Tostado, who had three of the four Kansas City hits - registered hits in the game.

Three runs on three straight RBI singles from Dakota Phillips, Peter Brookshaw and Sam Dexter staked Fargo-Moorhead to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and two more runs in the fifth were the only other scoring in the game.

The two teams combined for only nine hits in the contest.

Game 2 of the three-game series is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. The RedHawks are scheduled to start RHP Orlando Rodriguez against Kansas City RHP Will McAffer.

