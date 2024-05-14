Goldeyes Shut out Cleburne for Second Straight Game

CLEBURNE, TX - The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Cleburne Railroaders 9-0 at La Moderna Field Tuesday afternoon. After dropping the first four games of the series, the Goldeyes (2-4) shut out the Railroaders over the final two games, crossing the plate 25 times in the process.

Right fielder Max Murphy opened the scoring just three batters into the ballgame when he bounced a single up the middle to drive in first baseman Jake McMurray.

In the top of the third inning with second baseman Dayson Croes at first base after a lead off walk, Murphy struck again with a two-run home run to right field that traveled 371 feet. It was Murphy's second long ball of the season, and it gave the Goldeyes a 3-0 lead. Before the inning was over catcher Kevin García smacked a ground rule double to right field that brought centre fielder Miles Simington in as Winnipeg extended their lead to four.

The Goldeyes added a pair of runs in the fourth. First, left fielder Keshawn Lynch scored on McMurray's double into the left field corner. Then McMurray was forced in on a bases loaded walk drawn by designated hitter Gio Brusa that made it 6-0 in favour of the visitors.

A three-run sixth inning by Winnipeg rounded out the scoring. Murphy drove in his fourth run of the game with a double to left-centre field that brought in Croes. McMurray came in on a fielding error by Railroaders shortstop Bret Boswell. Finally, third baseman Ramón Bramasco lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field that allowed Murphy to trot in from third base with the game's final run.

Right-hander Colton Eastman (W, 1-1) started for the Goldeyes and worked five innings, holding Cleburne (4-2) to just two hits. He struck out five and walked three. Justin Courtney and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson split the final four innings to preserve the shutout for a staff that has allowed just one run over the past three contests.

Railroaders' starter Kasey Kalich (L, 0-1) allowed six runs - all earned - on eight hits in 3.2 innings.

The Goldeyes have Wednesday off before taking on the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Righty Zac Reininger (0-1, 7.50 ERA) will start for Winnipeg while Kansas City has not announced their rotation for the four-game series. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes' Home Opener at Blue Cross Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

