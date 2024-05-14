Explorers Explode in First Win of the Season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers took down the Lincoln Saltdogs 9-1 in their game Tuesday night. The win was the first for the Explorers in the 2024 season and came after a series opening loss to the Saltdogs the night prior.

The game started out as a pitchers' duel with both Sioux City starter Braunny Munoz (1-0) and Lincoln starter Jack Parisi dealing shutouts over the first three innings.

In the top of the fourth, the Saltdogs cracked on the board first with Lincoln's Aaron Takacs knocking an RBI single off Munoz to send home Matt Pita and give the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead.

The X's responded in the bottom of the frame with their own run when Sioux City's Jake Ortega placed down a sacrifice bunt to wave around John Nogowski and tie it 1-1.

After that, the game stayed knotted until the sixth inning when the Explorers' offense came alive. Lincoln's Brett Winkelmann (0-1) relieved Parisi entering the sixth and following a double from Sioux City's Nogowski and a single from Scott Ota, X's Zac Vooletich gave the Explorers a 2-1 lead with a sacrifice fly which resulted in Nogowski's second run of the game. Sioux City's Jake Ortega singled and Chase Harris walked before Daniel Perez sent a two-RBI single into center field, putting Explorers' Ota and Ortega across home and making it 4-1 X's.

Sioux City didn't stop there though, adding four runs in the bottom of the seventh when Explorers' Scott Ota ripped an RBI double off Lincoln's Adam Scoggins, plating Nick Shumpert and extending the lead to 5-1. Sioux City's Nogowski came home to score during the next plate appearance when Scoggins missed on a wild pitch, making it 6-1 Explorers. After that, Sioux City's Ortega and Chase Harris hit back-to-back sac flies, sending Ota and Vooletich home, making it 8-1.

Past then, only one more run would be scored as Sioux City's Delvin Zinn ripped a homer to left field off Lincoln's Marshall Awtry, normally a catcher, in the eighth inning, making it 9-1.

