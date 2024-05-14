Cougars Walk-Off Canaries in Home Opener

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars ended the 2024 home opener in dramatic fashion, with a 3-2 walk-off win in extra innings over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Entering the top of the 10 th inning, the game was tied at one. Sioux Falls (3-1) plated a run with an RBI single by Spencer Sarringar off Ryan Nutof (1-0) to score the placed runner. Kane County (3-1) responded right away in the bottom of the 10 th . To lead off the inning, Cornelius Randolph laced a double into right field, scoring the placed runner Ernny Ordoñez to even the score at two. Following Randolph's double, Todd Lott singled and Josh Allen was intentionally walked to load the bases. Then, Jonah Davis lifted a high fly ball to center field that was caught, but deep enough to score Cornelis Randolph and give the Cougars a 3-2 victory.

Before the late drama, Sioux Falls jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second against Cougars' starter Nick Belzer. To start the frame, Trevor Achenbach worked a walk and Josh Rehwaldt was hit by a pitch to put two men aboard. Hunter Clanin then singled to shallow center to load the bases. Two batters after Clanin, Liam Spence earned another walk to score Achenbach and make it 1-0.

Kane County evened the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth against Sioux Falls starter Ty Culbreth. Davis led off the inning with an opposite field double and reached third on a bunt single by Claudio Finol. Two batters later, Galli Cribbs Jr. grounded into a fielder's choice to score Davis and tie the game at one.

After struggling in the second, Belzer earned a quality start. The right-hander allowed just one run on five hits across six innings of work while striking out five hitters. In relief of Belzer, the Cougars benefitted from great work out of the bullpen by Jordan Martinson, Mike Brewer, and Nutof. The trio combined to surrender just one unearned run across four innings.

The Cougars continue the series with the Canaries tomorrow morning at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Tanner Brown (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill for Sioux Falls against Cougars' lefty Alex Troop (1-0, 0.00). Kane County will be home through May 19 th , with promotions including a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite on May 16 th and post-game fireworks on Friday, May 17 th . For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets .

