Wild Fall to Chicago 3-0

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (7-2-2-1; 17pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (7-5-1-0; 15 pts.) by a score of 3-0 Thursday afternoon in the team's annual School Day Game.

Chicago opened up the scoring at 11:19 in the first period with the team on the power play. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt took a slap shot from the right side of the blueline and forward Patrick Brown, screening goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (12 saves), deflected the puck into the net. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan also had an assist on the goal.

At the end of the first period, Chicago led 1-0 while Iowa had a 10-4 shot edge.

The Wolves doubled its lead late in the second period as Chicago forward Lucas Elvenes extended his point streak to 11 games. After a face-off win, Elvenes circled the Wild net before dishing the puck in front to Tye McGinn, who one-timed the feed past Kahkonen blocker side to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Heading into the third period, Chicago led 2-0 and Iowa led in shots 20-11.

Chicago iced the game on an empty-net goal by Curtis McKenzie and skated away with a 3-0 victory. Chicago goaltender Garrett Sparks made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season.

Iowa finished the contest leading in shots 35-15. The Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Thursday's loss marked the first time since April 3, 2018 vs. Cleveland that the Wild were shutout. Kahkonen's franchise-long six-game win streak also came to an end Thursday. Despite the loss though, Iowa still holds first place in the Central Division.

Iowa will return to the ice Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Ontario Reign for the organization's Veteran's Appreciation Night. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

