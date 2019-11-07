White to Join Belleville for Conditioning

The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Colin White to the Belleville Senators for conditioning.

White has been out of action since Oct. 21 when he suffered a lower-body injury in Dallas. In eight games with Ottawa, White has a goal and an assist.

The 22-year-old played 47 games for Belleville 2017-18 scoring 11 goals and 27 points. He notched 41 points (14 goals) last season in his first full NHL season.

White signed a six-year extension with Ottawa on Aug. 21.

Belleville opens a four-game road trip Friday in Syracuse and returns home Nov. 15 to host Bridgeport. Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

