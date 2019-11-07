White to Join Belleville for Conditioning
November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Colin White to the Belleville Senators for conditioning.
White has been out of action since Oct. 21 when he suffered a lower-body injury in Dallas. In eight games with Ottawa, White has a goal and an assist.
The 22-year-old played 47 games for Belleville 2017-18 scoring 11 goals and 27 points. He notched 41 points (14 goals) last season in his first full NHL season.
White signed a six-year extension with Ottawa on Aug. 21.
Belleville opens a four-game road trip Friday in Syracuse and returns home Nov. 15 to host Bridgeport. Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.
