Clapperton Hoping to Turn Hot Start into Success with Sens

November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





It's been a good start to Chris Clapperton's 2019-20 season.

The 25-year-old winger has tallied 10 points (three goals) in eight games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast and has twice been recalled by the Senators.

After taking warmups multiple times at the end of last season with the Sens, he never cracked the line-up for his AHL debut after signing a PTO. He's got an opportunity this weekend with the Sens playing a 3-in-3 starting Friday in Syracuse.

"I'm here to get a spot," Clapperton said bluntly.

Both of his recalls to Belleville have come with his linemate in Brampton, Francois Beauchemin, who himself has five goals and eight points this season with the Beast. Beauchemin's also played once for Belleville.

And Clapperton gives a lot of credit to Beauchemin, as well as their other line mate Matt McLeod, for his hot start that had him inside the ECHL's Top 10 in scoring early on.

"I have great teammates there," Clapperton said. "It's fun to be there. We have a good team and I have enjoyed playing down there."

He's also hopeful he and his fellow Quebec native can stick in Belleville.

"We're both here to get in the line-up, we're playing together, but hopefully we can stay here," Clapperton said. "We've got to earn it every day."

If Clapperton, who won a QMJHL title with Rimouski in 2015 and is a three-time USPORTS Champion with UNB and the league's reigning MVP, can hit the ice, he's feeling good about making a difference in Troy Mann's line-up.

"I'm confident right now," Clapperton said. "I feel good about my game. I watched a lot of AHL games last year when I was here and even this year and I feel like I am ready to jump into a game now and do my job."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.