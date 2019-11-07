Petersen Shuts out Colorado
November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign earned their first ever AHL victory in Colorado with a 4-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday evening. Cal Petersen posted his second shutout of the season with 23 saves, while forwards Martin Frk (2-0-2) and Matt Luff (0-2-2) each tallied two points.
Date: November 6, 2019
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL116BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL116Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL116PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (7-3-2-0)
COL Record: (5-6-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 2 -- 4
COL 0 0 0 -- 0
Shots PP
ONT 27 1/5
COL 23 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Matt Luff (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (7-3-2)
L: Adam Werner (5-4-0)
Next Game: Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Iowa - 5:00 PM @ Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
