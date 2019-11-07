Petersen Shuts out Colorado

The Ontario Reign earned their first ever AHL victory in Colorado with a 4-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday evening. Cal Petersen posted his second shutout of the season with 23 saves, while forwards Martin Frk (2-0-2) and Matt Luff (0-2-2) each tallied two points.

Date: November 6, 2019

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL116BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL116Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL116PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (7-3-2-0)

COL Record: (5-6-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 2 -- 4

COL 0 0 0 -- 0

Shots PP

ONT 27 1/5

COL 23 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Martin Frk (ONT)

3. Matt Luff (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (7-3-2)

L: Adam Werner (5-4-0)

Next Game: Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Iowa - 5:00 PM @ Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

