Monsters to Honor Military with 'Salute to Service' Presented by Ohio CAT

November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday the team will host their annual "Salute to Service" presented by Ohio CAT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. when the Monsters take on the Laval Rocket.

Tickets will be FREE at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Box Office for those with a Military ID or Military Dependent ID, as the Monsters will honor veterans and active service members throughout the game with special moments of recognition. Highlights include a ceremonial puck drop by World War II Veteran and Huron, OH native Richard Klein, the area's sole remaining member of the 101st Airborne Division that served in Normandy on D-Day in 1944. Additional participating groups include Wags 4 Warriors, the U.S.S. Cod Submarine Memorial, and the Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission.

A "Missing Man Chair" placed rinkside will represent those brave individuals who were lost in the line of duty. A flag folded into a triangle - a symbol of our nation - and a red rose will sit upon the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure our freedom. A service member will sit in an adjacent chair, symbolizing the commitment each service member has to one another to never forget their fallen brothers and sisters.

Additionally, fans will be able to show their support for our military service members by signing cards for troops at Sign Making Stations that will be sent overseas. Salute to Service temporary tattoos will also be available at the Express Yourself Station on the FieldHouse concourse. Finally, fans are encouraged to participate in a special autographed puck sale through the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals and at the Community Corner presented by Cargill, with proceeds benefitting local veterans organizations.

On Saturday night, the Monsters continue their recognition of select veterans in attendance with the "Hockey for Heroes" program through Volunteers of America and the Cleveland VA Medical Center. Guests of the program this Saturday, and at all Friday games throughout the season, will receive concession items, a Monsters gift bag and a private meet-and-greet with a Monsters player after the game.

Prior to the action on Saturday night, Ohio CAT will donate afternoon ice time to the Ohio Coast Guard hockey team and the Cleveland Centurions (Cleveland Police/Fire hockey team) to face off in a "Rink of Dreams" game at the FieldHouse. Following the game, members of the Ohio Coast Guard hockey team will be presented with special challenge coins by members of the Monsters front office and hockey operations staff. During the Monsters game, Ohio CAT will additionally donate $1,000 to the Coast Guard Hockey Organization.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this weekend's retail item, an exclusive Monsters camo hat, will be donated to wounded Warrior Project, which offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2011.

The Monsters return home tomorrow to take on Laval Rocket for '1-2-3 Friday' and Blue Jackets Night. At the game, fans can enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers, while the Monsters also pay tribute to their NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, with themed jerseys and in-game elements. Friday will also feature the second postgame skate of the season presented by Hudec Dental.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2019

