Flames Recall Brandon Davidson

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenseman Brandon Davidson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also assigned defenseman Oliver Kylington to Stockton (AHL).

Davidson, a native of Taber, Alberta is a point-per-game player for the Stockton Heat this season notching two goals and eight assists for ten points in ten games. Davidson signed as a free agent with the Flames on July 1, 2019 after spending last season with Chicago and their AHL affiliate, Rockford. The 28-year-old has 162 games of NHL experience scoring nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points split between the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Chicago Blackhawks. Davidson was drafted in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

BRANDON DAVIDSON - DEFENSE

BORN: Taber, AB DATE: August 21, 1991

HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: EDM - 6th round (162nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft

