Davidsson Recalled by Ottawa
November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from the Belleville Senators.
In his rookie North American campaign, Davidsson has a goal and two assists so far in eight games with Belleville.
The 21-year-old Swede was acquired from Columbus on Feb. 22 alongside Vitaly Abramov for Matt Duchene.
He is set to make his NHL debut tonight against LA.
Belleville opens a four-game road trip Friday in Syracuse and returns home Nov. 15 to host Bridgeport. Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2019
- Jets Recall Joona Luoto from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Cleveland, Monsters Assign Forward Derek Barach to ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen - Cleveland Monsters
- Davidsson Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- White to Join Belleville for Conditioning - Belleville Senators
- Petersen Shuts out Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Petersen Shines in Net, as Ontario Blanks Colorado, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.