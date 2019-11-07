Davidsson Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from the Belleville Senators.

In his rookie North American campaign, Davidsson has a goal and two assists so far in eight games with Belleville.

The 21-year-old Swede was acquired from Columbus on Feb. 22 alongside Vitaly Abramov for Matt Duchene.

He is set to make his NHL debut tonight against LA.

Belleville opens a four-game road trip Friday in Syracuse and returns home Nov. 15 to host Bridgeport.

