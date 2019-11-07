Syracuse Crunch Recall Peter Abbandonato from Orlando Solar Bears
November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forward Peter Abbandonato from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Abbandonato, 21, earned two assists in three games with the Solar Bears this season. He has recorded two goals in five games with the Crunch. He appeared in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL last season posting 29 goals and 82 assists. His 111 total points earned him the Jean Beliveau Trophy for most in the league, while his 82 helpers, 28 power-play assists and +71 rating also paced the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward then put up 27 points (6g, 21a) in 15 playoff games as the Huskies claimed the 2019 Memorial Cup.
The Laval, Quebec native skated in 264 career QMJHL games, all with Rouyn-Noranda, totaling 267 points (82g, 185a) from 2015 to 2019, finishing third in franchise history. Abbandonato was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Crunch on June 24.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
